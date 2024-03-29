Mumbai: Actress Medha Shankr, who gained the spotlight with her performance in ‘12th Fail’, does not believe she became an overnight sensation, stating that “people do not know her journey”.

Medha started her acting career in 2019 with the British miniseries ‘Beecham House’. She was then seen in the film ‘Shaadisthan’ and the series ‘Dil Bekaraar’.

Taking a trip down memory lane from where she started to becoming a star with ’12th Fail’ success, Medha told IANS: “I started in 2018 and 2020 was a very difficult year for me and the entire world. So, in 2020 I was quite broke. It was taken out of context though…”

The actress added: “I don’t think I am an overnight sensation, it is just that people don’t know about my journey… If overnight is a word then my overnight was like five years long.”

Asked what does it take to be an actor today in the industry,

“Have your basics right, just don’t think much about the peripherals. I try to keep my focus on honing my craft as an actor and do good work and saying yes to the right scripts. Everything else is just peripherals,” said the actress on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI.

IANS