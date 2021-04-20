Cuttack: Thirteen Kumbh Mela returnees of this city have tested positive for COVID-. This was informed Tuesday by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). Officials of CMC said that so far swab samples of 30 Kumbh Mela returned have been collected upon their arrival at the Cuttack railway station. Out of which the reports of 13 have turned out to be positive.

The Odisha government has already made it mandatory that all Kumbh returnees will have undergo RT-PCR tests and 14-day quarantine.

According to the details provided by the Uttarakhand government, approximately 400 persons visited the Kumbh Mela this year. They are from Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Cuttack districts. The government has already shared a detailed list of these persons with the concerned district collectors and Municipal Commissioners.

PNN