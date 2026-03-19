Pattamundai: More than 13 schoolchildren were injured after a van carrying students overturned near Andhara Veterinary Hospital in Kendrapara district Wednesday morning.

The van, transporting students of Sudhananda Public School at Amrutmanohi under Pattamundai police limits, reportedly lost control and flipped over. Locals rushed to the spot, rescued the children and the driver before shifting them to Andhra CHC. School manager Amit Mallik said the injured were later referred to Pattamundai and then to Kendrapara DHH.

Most of the children were discharged after treatment. However, one child suffered a head injury, while the driver and a female teacher sustained serious injuries. Sudhananda Baba, associated with the school, reached the DHH from Bhubaneswar after being informed and interacted with the injured children and their parents, Mallik added.

Local police were reportedly unaware of the incident at the time. Locals alleged vans, auto-rickshaws and Tata Magic vehicles frequently carry far more children than their permitted capacity.

RTO Lokanath Meher said inspections are being carried out and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.