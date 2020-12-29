Koraput: A major tragedy was averted on the railway line between Maliguda and Jarti railway stations in Koraput district as 13 wagons of a goods train derailed in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sources said, the train was heading towards Visakhapatnam from Kirandul. It had left Maliguda railway station at 4.30 am.

The derailment could have resulted in a major mishap but thankfully no injury was reported in the accident. But the railway track got damaged in the mishap, affecting traffic on the route.

Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express was learnt to have returned to Koraput as it could not proceed on the route due to the derailment.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have started the restoration work.

Notably, a goods train had derailed near Bimlagarh junction in Sundargarh district December 22 night, injuring two persons-the loco pilot and a guard of the ill-fated goods train. As many as 50 wagons of the train went off the tracks in the mishap.

PNN