Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports Minister Tushakanti Behera Sunday flagged off the fourth edition of Tour de Kalinga, a 1,300 km community cycling campaign from Kalinga Stadium here.

The campaign on pedal is being organised on the theme of saving environment, global warming and drug abuse.

Odisha has an incredible landscape for eco-tourism. The state government under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has built lots of infrastructure in disaster management, Behera said.

With an aim to connect to all its roots and create a pillar force for the cause and concerns of Odisha and provide solutions for bringing rapid development, Roots of Odisha Foundation (ROOF) has been organising this community cycling campaign every year since 2015.

The peddling voyage will move to Koraput and again return to Bhubaneswar after covering a distance of 1,300 km across 10 districts.

IANS