Koraput: Expressing concern over the huge number of vacancies at the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar Thursday urged the Centre to take up steps to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the BJD MP said the sorry state of affairs at CUO is a matter of concern as the varsity is located in the tribal region of Odisha.

In order to highlight the gravity of the matter, the BJD MP apprised the house about the vacancies at various departments of CUO.

“All the 23 sanctioned posts of Professor are lying vacant. As many as 42 posts of Associate Professor out of the sanctioned 43 posts are also lying vacant. Besides, 72 of the 88 sanctioned posts of Assistant Professor are yet to be filled up. At least 137 of the 154 posts at the CUO are lying vacant. The university has 89 per cent vacancies as compared to the national average of 28 per cent,” elaborated the BJD MP.

The BJD MP also claimed that the university has one teacher for 14 departments. He urged the Centre to fill up these vacancies and appoint a permanent Vice Chancellor for the varsity at the earliest.

“The vacancies at CUO have severe consequences on the education of students from the tribal belt. As of now, the university has 70 contractual and guest lecturers. How do we aspire to reach the goals of the New Education Policy if we have this kind of vacancies at the CUO,” asked the BJD MP.

