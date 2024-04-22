Bhubaneswar: Six IAS trainees of 2022 batch and eight trainees from the 2023 batch Odisha cadre, undergoing training at Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, met the Development Commissionercum-ACS Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhawan here Saturday. The trainees’ visit was aimed at getting themselves acquainted with various schemes and programmes under the Planning and Convergence department. The trainees gained insights into the initiatives spearheaded by the administration towards the implementation of the Agenda 2030. They were briefed comprehensively on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as the intricacies of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (NMPI).

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP