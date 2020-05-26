Bhubaneswar: Heat wave condition continued to prevail in the state with the maximum day temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius at 14 places in the state, Tuesday.

According to a weather bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD), western Odisha town Titlagarh recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees C to become the hottest place in Odisha. The maximum temperature at Bolangir was 43.5 degrees Celsius while it was 43 degrees each at Sambalpur and Boudh towns.

The other places which recorded above 40 degrees Celsius are — Angul (43.1), Sonepur (42.8), Jharsuguda (42.6), Hirakud (42.6), Talcher (42.6), Bhawanipatna (42.5), Malkangiri (42), Phulbani (41.4), Paralakhemundi (41.2) and Sundargarh (41).

Similarly, the maximum temperature at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar was 35 and 34.3 degrees C respectively.

The IMD has issued heat wave warning for some parts of the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Angul during next two days.

Thunderstorm with lighting is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj, Wednesday, the MeT department said.

It has further said that thunderstorm with lighting would prevail at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts, Thursday.

Due to steep pressure gradient, strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur over northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast. Therefore, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest Bay of Bengal Wednesday.