Morada: At least 14 schoolgirls fell ill after consuming food at their hostel in Mayurbhanj district, Monday. The incident occurred at the Government Upper Primary School in Bhaliadiha under Morada block. The affected students were admitted to Kisantandi Community Health Centre in Baramail for treatment. The students complained of stomach pain, vomiting and fever after consuming hostel food Monday before being rushed to the CHC.

According to officials, the school has 324 students on its roll from Balvatika to Class VIII. The campus also houses a Kasturba Gandhi Girl’s Hostel and a residential facility for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe girls. Around 170 girls reside in Kasturba Gandhi Girl’s hostel. HM Haripriya Mohanta, the superintendent of the hostel, and Sujatarani Panda, teacher-cum- warden denied the charges. Dr Chandramohan Singh termed the illness as food poisoning. Block education officer Bijay Kumar Panigrahi said a medical team had earlier inspected the campus due to concerns over unsafe drinking water. He added that another inspection will be conducted following the latest incident.