Mumbai: Anil Kapoor’s drama Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol has completed 14 years of release, and marking the occasion, the Mr India actor penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle.

Anil claimed that the project is extremely close to him as he ended up building some incredible bonds during the making.

His post read, “Some films stay with you forever, not just because they’re part of a legendary franchise or a global success, but because of the bonds you build along the way. (Dizzy emoji) (sic).”

Expressing his gratitude for an amazing experience with an incredible team and an overwhelming response from all across the globe, the Animal actor added, “14 years of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, a journey filled with laughter, trust, unforgettable memories, and friendships that still mean the world. Forever grateful for the experience, the incredible team, the moments behind the scenes, and all the love from fans around the world. (Black heart emoji).”

Anil uploaded a couple of photographs posing with Tom Cruise and the rest of the ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’ team, and concluded, “Here’s to stories that become family and adventures that never fade. #MissionImpossible #ghostprotocol.”

Made under the direction of Brad Bird, the project is the sequel to Mission: Impossible III (2006) and the fourth instalment in the Mission: Impossible series.

Backed by Tom Cruise, J. J. Abrams, and Bryan Burk under the banners of Paramount Pictures, Skydance Productions, Bad Robot, and TC Productions, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol stars Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton as the core cast, along with Michael Nyqvist, Vladimir Mashkov, Josh Holloway, Anil Kapoor, and Léa Seydoux in ancillary roles.

In the movie, Impossible Missions Force (IMF) is shut down after being publicly implicated in a bombing of the Kremlin, leading to massive efforts by Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team to clear their names.

In the drama, Anil is portrayed as Brij Nath, an Indian media tycoon based in Mumbai, who controls the satellite codes that could launch missiles, making him crucial to the plot to stop Ethan Hunt from realising his goals.

