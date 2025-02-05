Chhatrapur: The state government distributed Rs 5.05 crore assistance to 1,452 registered construction workers during a special ceremony held by the district Labour office here Tuesday. Attending the ceremony as the chief guest, Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak distributed the funds to the labourers. Nayak said there are many unregistered labourers working under several contractors and are deprive of the government support. After due scrutiny of the licences of the contractors, local labourers must get work in their respective areas, the MLA added.

During the ceremony, 792 labourers received Rs 61.06 lakh education aid while 446 got Rs 2.20 crore marriage assistance and about 17 pregnant women received Rs 1.70 lakh government support. Similarly, nominees of 109 deceased persons received death benefits of Rs 2.18 crore while Rs 4.45 lakh post death ritual aid was given to 89 family members of the deceased persons. This apart, 400 labourers received registration certificates from the department and 100 unorganised labourers got identity cards under social security scheme. Zilla Parishad chairman Anjali Swain, ADM Sudhansu Kumar Bhoi, district labour officer Barsha Rani Jena and other departmental officers were among others present in the meeting.