Balasore: Fifteen persons fell ill and were hospitalised after they consumed tea at a wedding feast in Balasore district Wednesday.

Sources said the victims, who were part of a wedding feast at Ranasinghpur village under Bhograi block in the district, were served tea. After consumption of the drink, they complained of uneasiness and nausea.

They were rushed to the Jaleswar Community Health Centre (CHC) and were later shifted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after their health deteriorated. The health of one of the sick persons is stated to be critical, according to hospital authorities.

Sources said that the person who had prepared the beverage had apparently put pesticide instead of tea leaves in the milk and water, it was learnt, said a police official.

PNN