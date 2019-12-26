Chendipada: At least 27 tourists travelling in a private bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle collided with a coal laden truck on National Highway-55 in Angul district late Wednesday night.

At least 15 tourists were injured in the collision.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late Wednesday night when the tourist bus carrying over 27 people from Jharsuguda was heading towards Bhubaneswar. A speeding truck collided with the bus on NH-55 after the driver lost control of the wheels.

While 15 persons sustained injuries, others had a close shave in the mishap. The injured were admitted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) Angul.

On being informed Jarapada Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police officials also seized the truck and detained the driver for further interrogation into the matter.

PNN