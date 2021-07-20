Bhubaneswar: Nearly 15 irrigation projects will be made functional in the next two to three years in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Inaugurating the release of water from the Subarnarekha irrigation project canal system to 15,359 hectares of Mayurbhanj district Monday, Patnaik said water would be supplied for 10,000 hectares from the Deo irrigation project from the coming Kharif season.

The Chief Minister said 94 villages under Baripada, Betanati, Morada, Suliapada and Rasgovindpur blocks of Mayurbhanj districts got water following the release of water from the Subarnarekha irrigation project Canal along with the system.

He said the Subarnarekha irrigation project will provide irrigation facilities to 1.09 lakh hectares of land in the Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

Mayurbhanj, Patnaik said, is striding ahead on all fronts whether it is the development of health service, mission Shakti, or the development of tribal people.

It will be one of the few districts of the country to provide piped water to every family, the Chief Minister said, adding a sum of Rs768 crore is being spent to provide pipe water in the district.

UNI