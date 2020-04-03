Lahunipada: Amid the scare of coronavirus spread across the globe, health officials have checked health of 15 people who were lodged in a mosque in Lahunipada block of Sundargarh district, after they returned from the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. All the three belong to other states.

Notably, fear of the deadly virus’ spread has panicked the nation after thousands gathered at the Nizamuddin congregation. The government has directed to identify people who had participated in the congregation and quarantine them.

The administration came to know about the 15 people staying at Juniani mosque in Badapurunapani panchayat.

Nodal officer Alok Kumar Dehury, additional tehsildar Priyadarshi Sangram Keshari Khuntia, Lahunipada BDO Dhanaicharan Tudu, IIC Laxminarayan Marandi and a team of health officials met the 15 people in the mosque.

On enquiry, it was learnt that all the 15 attended the Nizamuddin congregation and reached Junian mosque March 21. As the government announced lockdown, they could not leave for their homes. They got stuck in the mosque.

They were kept in three separate rooms. As they belong to other states, they should have registered their names but they did not.

The administration has also intensified its effort to trace out people who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

