Dhenkanal: Fifteen persons who had come in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat returnee in this town have tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus, District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said Thursday.

Sources said, the 15 have been allowed to return to their homes following a proper medical check up. However, they will remain in home isolation for at least 14 days to eliminate any chances of community spread.

The Odisha government revealed April 3 that several persons, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in south Delhi’s Nizammudin Markaz had returned to the state and efforts were on to trace them.

So far Odisha have reported 44 positive cases of coronavirus and 41 persons are currently undergoing treatment. Two persons have been discharged after recovery while one has died. Out of the 44 positive cases, 35 are from the Bhubaneswar, three from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur, Kendrapara and this town.

