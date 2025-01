Rayagada: A sudden fire broke out in a paddy heap at Patabandh village under Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district, reducing it to ashes Friday afternoon.

Approximately 1,500 quintals of paddy stacked in the granary of eight people have been destroyed in the fire.

Farmers had harvested the paddy, stored it in the granary and planned to sell it at the market Friday.

PNN