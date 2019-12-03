Khordha: District excise squad and mobile squad Monday evening seized more than 16 kilograms of cannabis worth more than Rs 80 thousand from Khordha and arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

The accused men have been identified as MD Kabat Ullas SK (19) of Mojanpur village under Kalia Chowk police limits of Malda district in West Bengal, MD Ashiq SK (25) and MD Suraj S K (20) of Kalia Chowk village, Dasrathi Nayak (26) of Nuagaon Harijansahi under Nuagaon police limit of Nayagarh district.

According to excise officials, following a tip-off, the sleuths conducted raids at various places of Khordha and the accused men were nabbed from four different places during these raids. The men were found to be carrying the contraband in a bag.

Notably, excise officials, November 27 had arrested three persons and seized more than 61 kilograms of ganja from their possession in the district. These men were nabbed from Khurda collectorate area while carrying the contraband in a bag.

PNN