Cuttack: Cuttack reported 16 more COVID-19 cases in the city Thursday.

Among them, 13 cases are from institutional quarantine centres, one is a paid quarantine case and the rest two have contracted the virus locally, CMC said on Twitter.

Of the local contact cases, one is a 48-year-old male COVID warrior from Odisha police. He is from CDA, sector 11 area. Another one is a 30-year-old female COVID warrior from Badhei Sahi, Mangalabag.

Both the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals. The process of contact tracing is underway, it was learnt.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 55 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 16 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. pic.twitter.com/E5D5BrWuYU — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 10, 2020

With this fresh addition, the total number of cases in CMC area has increased to 229. Of them, 195 patients are currently undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals and 32 have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The city’s COVID death toll stands at two.

PNN