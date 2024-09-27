Bhubaneswar: Sixteen scientists have been chosen to receive Odisha Bigyan Academy awards for 2023 by the Science and Technology department. This year the recipients have been clubbed into five categories. According to a release issued by the department, Prof Kshirod Kumar Jena of the School of Biotechnology, KIIT University, will be given ‘Biju Patnaik Award’ for scientific excellence. Sanghamitra Samantaray, chief scientist at ICAR-NRRI in Cuttack, has been selected in ‘Life Science’ category who will receive ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’.

Similarly, Prof Bedanga Das Mohanty of NISER, Jatni has been selected in Physical Science category, while Prof Subrata Kumar Panda of NIT Rourkela will receive ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’ for engineering and technology. Moreover, Prof Pinaki Dutt, PGIMER, Chandigarh, who is working outside the state, will also be given ‘Samanta Chandrasekhar Award’ for excellence in the field of Life Science. Likewise, ‘Young Scientists’ award will be given to Sarit Shekhar Pattanik, Assistant Prof of SCB Medical College for Life Science, Apramita Chand, Assistant Prof of RIE, Bhubaneswar for Physical Science and Rajesh Kumar Prusty, Assistant Prof of NIT Rourkela for Engineering and Technology Assistant Prof of NIT Warangal Telangana Sanjaya Kumar Panda, who is working outside the state, will also receive ‘Young Scientists’ award.

Similarly, Rabindranath Majhee and Tulasi Swain will get Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Books award. On the occasion, senior scientists Raja Kishore Paramguru, Prof Subhranshu Sekhar Mohapatra, Krushna Chandra Mohanty, Raghupatruni Bhima Rao and Malaya Kumar Misra will also be felicitated.