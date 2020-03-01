Paradip: The date March 1, 2004, may not ring many bells. However, it certainly brings tears and tragic memories back in the minds of the residents of Nuagarh village under Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur district.

It is on this date 16 years ago that 13 budding cricketers of the village met their watery graves in the Mahanadi after the boat they were travelling in capsized. They were on their way to take part in a tournament.

For the villages the adage ‘time is the best healer’ has not worked. Every year on this very day, the family members and the near and dear ones grieve about the tragic loss they have suffered. The scars haven’t healed yet.

Like they annually, the villagers gathered Sunday in the front of the memorial which has built in memory of the departed souls. They reminisced about the departed souls and offered prayers.

The memorial has been built in the shape of a bat with a helmet, stumps and a ball atop it.

According to the seniors of the village 18 members of the cricket team mostly between the ages of 15 years to 18 years and belonging to Utkalmani Cricket Club of Nuagarh were scheduled to visit Pitapat village under Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district for a tournament. To reach Pitapat they had to cross the river.

When the players reached the jetty, they found a boat without boatman. A person present there identified himself as the boatman and said he could ferry them across. Believing him the members of the team boarded the boat.

Midway into their journey, the boatman lost control and the boat tilted dangerously and a moment later capsized.

Fortunately, a seven-year-old who was grazing goats on the riverbed saw the accident and raised an alarm. Hearing her cries of distress, some fishermen came to the rescue of the youngsters. However, they could only rescue five persons while the others perished.

Sudhal Swain, a friend of one of the deceased, said, “The game has snatched away my friend from me. Many have lost their brothers and sons.”

Since the mishap, the villagers have started abhorring cricket. For a lengthy period the youths and the kids in the village shunned the game and even today, the word ‘cricket’ evokes anger and hatred. Even today, the villagers do not watch cricket on television and ask their kids not to play the game.

“They are yet to forget the mishap associated with the game,” Swain added, while gazing vacantly at the memorial pillar, remembering his friend.

Notably, last year a boat sailing from Bahakud jetty to Mahakalpara capsized in the middle of the river and eight people lost their lives in the accident. However, still then awareness hasn’t developed within the people. They still continue to travel in overcrowded boats putting their lives at risk.

PNN