Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 Odisha-bound trains were cancelled Monday due to stir in West Bengal over amended citizenship law, officials said.

Several other trains have also been partially cancelled. State has not witnessed any major agitation over the amended citizenship law.

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Howrah-Yesvantpur Express and Seldah-Puri Express were among the trains that were cancelled, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

Other trains that were cancelled are Howrah-Chennai Mail, Puri-Kamakhya Express, Vascodagama-Howrah Express and Chennai-Puri Express, the official added.

Similarly, Chennai-Guwahati Express and Trivandrum-Silchar Express were short-terminated till Malda Town and Howrah stations respectively, he said.

The ECoR official said the cancellations were due to agitation in the Kharagpur-Howrah section.