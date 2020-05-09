Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 294, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government said.

While there were 18 new cases from Ganjam district, three were detected in Mayurbhanj and one each in Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Nayagarh districts, the department added.

With the latest case, the total number of infected people rose to 89 in Ganjam district. The number of cases in Bhadrak stood at 25 and a total of 13 cases were detected in Sundargarh. Nayagarh registered its first case Saturday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, meanwhile, said that five more COVID patients recovered Saturday and tested negative for the disease. While four of them are from Balasore, the other one is from Jajpur.

According to state government data as of Saturday, 294 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 224 cases are active, 68 have recovered and two persons have died.