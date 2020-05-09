Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 294, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government said.
While there were 18 new cases from Ganjam district, three were detected in Mayurbhanj and one each in Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Nayagarh districts, the department added.
6th Health Update, 9th May
Five positive cases in Ganjam
39 yr Male, 49 yr Male, 16 yr Male 48 yr Male & 45 yr Male
(Surat returnees In quarantine All symptomatic)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 294
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
Fifth Health Update, 9th May
One Positive in Nayagarh
40 yr Male
(Surat returnee. In quarantine)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 289
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
4th Health Update, 9th May
One positive in Ganjam
26 yr Male
(Surat returnee. In quarantine)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 288
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
3rd Health Update, 9th May
Age Details of Ganjam's positive cases.
Last 36 Cases:
Age: 35, 22, 45, 50, 37, 43, 32, 37, 32, 34, 34, 35, 43, 36, 27, 49, 44, 41, 45, 49, 16, 44, 17, 28, 24, 43, 34, 22, 27, 38, 42, 33, 58, 47 & 38 (all Male) ONE Female of 44
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
2nd Health Update, 9th May
Patient Details of today's reported cases
Mayurbhanj: 20 yr Male, 26 yr Male & 30 yr Male
All are Surat returnees.
Rourkela: 68 yr Male
From containment zone.
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
First Health Update, 9th May
12 positive cases in Ganjam
One positive in Bhadrak
Three positives in Mayurbhanj
(All Surat returnees. All Male)
One positive in Rourkela
(Within containment zone)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 287
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
With the latest case, the total number of infected people rose to 89 in Ganjam district. The number of cases in Bhadrak stood at 25 and a total of 13 cases were detected in Sundargarh. Nayagarh registered its first case Saturday.
The Health and Family Welfare Department, meanwhile, said that five more COVID patients recovered Saturday and tested negative for the disease. While four of them are from Balasore, the other one is from Jajpur.
According to state government data as of Saturday, 294 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 224 cases are active, 68 have recovered and two persons have died.