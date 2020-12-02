Lucknow: At least 18 people were killed in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said Wednesday. The toll may rise as some of those injured in the accidents are in critical condition. Eight people were killed in Kaushambi, three in Shravasti, two each in Unnao and Jalaun and three in Chitrakoot, police informed.

In Kaushambi, eight people were killed when a sand-laden truck overturned on a stationary SUV in Kada Dham area of the district, police said. The victims were returning to Shahjadpur after attending a wedding ceremony in Deviganj when the accident took place. SP, Abhinandan, said the bodies were taken out of the vehicle with the help of gas cutters and sent for post-mortem.

Luckily two girls travelling in the SUV managed to come out the window. They escaped with minor injuries, the police informed. The truck driver is absconding and police is trying to trace him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives. He has directed the local administration to provide all possible help to family members of the victims.

In Shravasti, three people, including two women, were killed in a collision between two vehicles.

In Unnao, two people were killed and as many injured when a car collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. Two people were killed on the spot. The two injured are stated to be critical and were rushed to a hospital nearby. All of them were going to Gorakhpur from Gurugram, police said.

In Jalaun, a woman and her son died when two bikes collided in Kuthaundh area Tuesday. In three separate incidents in Chitrakoot, three persons were killed late Tuesday night.