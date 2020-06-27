Nimapada: An 18-month-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 from a quarantine centre in Bhiligram panchayat under Nimapada block in Puri district.

This information was given Saturday by BDO Manoj Kumar Behera and Sarpanch Swarnamudra Maharana.

The baby boy along with his family had returned from Gurugram June 17 and since then had been put in an institutional quarantine centre at Bhiligram panchayat.

The district administration had taken swab samples of all the four members of the family June 24. Though the swab samples of three members came negative, the baby boy unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus.

The district administration has sent both the baby and his mother to a COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The district admin however, has not declared the panchayat as a containment zone as the family members have gone into isolation themselves.

So far Puri district has reported 248 positive cases of coronavirus. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 44 while 202 persons have recovered from the disease. Only one fatality has been reported from the district so far.

PNN