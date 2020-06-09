Banda (UP): An 18-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a revenue officer and two others in a moving car, police said Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl, Revenue Officer Sushi Patel and two others reached her house Saturday and forcibly took her away in their vehicle.

The girl alleged that when her mother tried to stop them, they pushed her, SHO Girindra Singh said.

Later, the three men allegedly raped the complainant in their car, Singh said.

The girl said she managed to flee when the car stopped due to stray cattle on the road.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the three men under relevant sections of the IPC, the SHO said.

“The girl was sent for medical examination and efforts were underway to nab the accused,” he added.

PTI