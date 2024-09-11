The 1980s was a transformative decade for Odia literature, marked by a vibrant exploration of themes and styles that reflected the evolving socio-political landscape of Odisha and India as a whole.

The following article presents 10 essential Odia books that every literature enthusiast should read. These books span genres and eras, showcasing the evolution and richness of Odia literature.

‘Sukhara Muhamuhin’ (1981) by Sarojini Sahu

This collection of stories delves into the complexities of female identity, body, and sexuality. Sarojini Sahu’s writing brought a new wave of narrative style and subject matter to Odia literature, making this book a landmark in feminist writing.

‘Kouncha Mithuna’ (1982) by Girija Kumar Baliarsingh

Girija Kumar Baliarsingh’s poetry collection is known for its fresh language and innovative themes. His modern take on traditional poetic forms marks a significant contribution to Odia literature.

‘Athacha Chanakya’ (1982) by Ratnakar Chaini

Published by Friends Publishers, Cuttack, this play reimagines the figure of Chanakya, not as an economist but as a lover whose ultimate goal is the nation’s interest. It’s considered one of Chaini’s finest works.

‘Ratha Saptaka’ (1983) by Chandrasekhar Rath

With a deep connection to Puri, the Jagannath Temple, and the sacred Rath Yatra, Chandrasekhar Rath’s book is a poetic exploration of spirituality and devotion, making it a must-read for anyone interested in Odia culture.

‘Trasta Padmasana’ (1983) by Nityananda Nayak

This poetry collection, published by Friends Publishers, Cuttack, stands out for its language that conveys silence and profound emotion. Nayak’s work plays a pivotal role in modernising Odia poetry.

‘Manara Manachitra’ (1984) by Brajanath Rath

A poetic collection that reflects the heartbeat of life, transforming everyday events into profound poetry. It leaves a lasting impression on the reader, showcasing Rath’s mastery over the craft.

‘Komala Gandhara’ (1984) by Tarunkanti Mishra

Blending neo-romanticism with realism, this novel stands out in Odia literature. Mishra’s unique narrative style and exploration of human psychology makes this book an essential read.

‘Yajnaseni’ (1985) by Pratibha Ray

This novel, which has seen multiple editions, reinterprets the Mahabharata from Draupadi’s perspective. It challenges traditional narratives and has earned critical acclaim for its fresh approach.

‘Nandika Keshari’ (1985) by Manoranjan Das

This play, which employs folk techniques and innovative storytelling, presents Nandika as a symbol of patriotism rather than mere physical love, making it a significant work in Odia drama.

‘Ipsita Krodha’ (1987) by Ashutosh Parida

Published by Ganamukti Prakashani, Odisha, this poetry collection introduces Marxist themes into Odia literature, emphasizing protest and revolution, marking a shift in the literary landscape.

These books not only offer a glimpse into Odia literature but also reflect the social, cultural, and political changes that have shaped the region. Whether you’re new to Odia literature or a seasoned reader, these works are sure to leave a lasting impact.

