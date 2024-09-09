Odia literature from the late 20th century is a treasure trove of creativity, cultural reflection, and deep philosophical insight. The following list of ten books represents some of the most influential works from this period, each offering a unique window into the human experience through the lens of Odia writers.

‘Pashchima’ (1978) by Krushna Prasad Mishra

This gripping story captures the essence of human struggle and the journey from the worldly to the otherworldly. Set against the backdrop of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Mishra’s narrative showcases the power of storytelling in Odia literature.

‘Jatire Mu jabana’ (1979) by Chittaranjan Das

A collection of three long essays, this book delves into the philosophical and existential questions that define the human condition. Das’ thoughtful prose and deep understanding of the human psyche make this a must-read.

‘Ekaki Ashwarohi’ (1982) by Jagadish Mohanty

Jagadish Mohanty’s works are known for their exploration of new language and narrative techniques. “Ekaki Ashwarohi” is a prime example of this, offering a fresh perspective on the meaning of life and the role of stories in shaping our reality.

‘Dweepa O Anyanya Galpa’ (1979) by Jashodhara Mishra

This book is a landmark in Odia short story writing, bringing to light the lives of people in Kalahandi, particularly women, and showcasing the struggles and resilience of rural Odisha.

‘Nijatharu Nijara Duratwa’ (1979) by Shyama Prasad Choudhury

Prasad’s debut collection of stories resonates with the influence of existentialist writers like Camus and Kafka while remaining deeply rooted in Odia culture and thought.

‘Satyavati’ (1980) by Kanhu Charan

An exploration of social consciousness and the subconscious, this novel challenges the traditional norms of Odia society, making it a significant work in the canon of Odia literature.

‘Tata Niranjana’ (1980) by Bijay Mishra

Set against the backdrop of a play on the renunciation of individuality, this work reflects on the teachings of Buddha and the philosophical struggles that come with the pursuit of enlightenment.

‘Naimishanya’ (1981) by Mamata Dash

This book introduces a new wave of sensitivity in Odia poetry, presenting a collection that is both deeply personal and universally resonant, making it a must-read for poetry lovers.

‘Drustira Dyuti’ (1981) by Brahmotri Mohanty

A collection of poems that intertwine spirituality and humanity, this book explores the complexities of life through the lens of Odia tradition and thought.

‘Abhishapta Gandharva’ (1981) by Mahapatra Neelamani Sahoo

A biographical narrative that explores the character of Rasa, ‘Abhishapta Gandharva’ is a poignant exploration of the human condition, earning it prestigious awards like the Sarala Puraskar and the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award.

These ten books represent the heart and soul of Odia literature during a transformative period. Each work offers a unique perspective on life’s complexities, blending cultural heritage with innovative storytelling.

PNN