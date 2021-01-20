Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden plans to kick off his new administration Wednesday in a grand manner. He will issue orders to restore the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organisation, his aides said. They informed Joe Biden will sign 17 orders and actions hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of departing President Donald Trump. These orders will set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting COVID-19 and the economy.

In first-day moves, Biden will end Trump’s much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries. He will also halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Biden will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of COVID-19; restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump. Biden will also seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living in the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied.

Sources said Biden ‘will take action – not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration, but also to start moving our country forward’.

Overall it is expected to be a power-packed day for both Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris. However, Trump will not attend the inauguration. He has said that he still doubts the authenticity of the results of the November 3 elections and so he will stay away from the inauguration.