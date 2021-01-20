Washington: Outgoing president Donald extended his ‘best wishes’ and prayed for the success of the new administration in keeping America safe and prosperous. In his farewell address Donald Trump said that Americans must unify around their shared values. They must rise above partisan rancour to forge their common destiny.

Trump has still not fully accepted the result of last November’s election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, a Republican, made no mention of Biden in his pre-recorded video address. However, he did allude to the violence at the Capitol earlier this month.

In the video farewell message released Tuesday by the White House, Trump, 74, said he embarked on a mission to make America great again.

“I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that’s what you elected me to do. Your needs were my first and last unyielding focus. As I conclude my term as the 45th President of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together. We did what we came here to do—and so much more,” Trump said.

Trump stated to serve as the President has been an honour beyond description. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck. It is a very important word,” Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump would be succeeded Wednesday by the 78-year-old Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Trump has announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Biden and Kamala Harris as the Vice- President.

Trump’s message lasted a little less than 20 minutes. He addressed the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters January 6. It is considered as one of the darkest days in the history of American democracy. Trump sought unity from his fellow Americans.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now, more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancour, and forge our common destiny,” Trump stated.

Trump listed out some of the key accomplishments of his administration from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021. He said it was more than anyone thought possible.

“Nobody thought we could even come close,” he said as he referred to the largest package of tax cuts and slapping tariffs on China. He also harped on achieving energy independence and development of a COVID-19 vaccine in a record short span of time.

“We restored American strength at home and American leadership abroad. The world respects us again. Please don’t lose that respect,” Trump said. He further said as a result of ‘our bold diplomacy and principled realism’, the US achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East.

“Nobody believed it could happen. The Abraham Accords opened the doors to a future of peace and harmony, not violence and bloodshed. It is the dawn of a new Middle East, and we are bringing our soldiers home,” he informed. He also asserted that he was ‘especially proud to be the first President in decades who has started no new wars’.