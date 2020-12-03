Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough Thursday Commissionerate Police busted two bike-lifting gangs and arrested five persons. Forty six two-wheelers, one car and seven mobile phones were also seized from their possession. The stolen bikes bear registration numbers of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and of other places in Odisha.

However, the gangs had different purposes for stealing the bikes. The first gang used the stolen bikes for other criminal purposes like stealing and snatching. Some of the bikes were also used for looting banks. The second gang used to supply the stolen motorcycles to Jankia locality in Khurda district. The two-wheelers were then used in illegal stone quarries.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Nayapalli Police Station led by IIC Sarad Sahoo raided the hideout of the gangs and nabbed them.

Police said that in the last two months they had received a large number of complaints of missing bikes from localities like Mancheswar, Chandrasekharpur, Nayapalli, Sahid Nagar and other areas of this city. So police were on the lookout for the criminals.

Owners of some of the stolen bikes have been identified. Verification of the owners of the other bikes is currently on. The rightful owners will get back their two-wheelers soon,” informed Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

The police are conducting a probe to find out about the other members of the two gangs.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

PNN