Mumbai: Two employees of the Mumbai civic body who were quarantined at a hospital have run away Sunday from the facility blaming inadequate services and food, an official said. He informed that the duo was put into quarantine at VN Desai Municipal Hospital in suburban Santacruz after they came into contact with a person, who later died of COVID-19.

“The two employees have run away claiming that they were not getting enough food and other facilities,” said the official.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said she would look into the issue. The mayor visited the hospital Sunday afternoon, a day after staffers held a protest alleging lack of sufficient protective equipment, material and food.

“The entire staff in the hospital Saturday suspended work for more than three hours over the issue. They resumed work only after getting an assurance from officials of the BMC,” said a staff member.

Meanwhile, Pednekar said at least 17 staffers were suspected to have been exposed to the patient who died due to coronavirus. At present, none of them have shown any symptoms and they have been put under quarantine for 14 days beginning Friday.

When asked about the two staffers fleeing the hospital, she said the BMC is hopeful of tracing them.

With 29 fresh cases Sunday, Mumbai’s COVID-19 count now stands at 406.

