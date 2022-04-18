Deogarh: A special squad of Deogarh police nabbed two persons and seized a Hanuman coin from their possession on charge of trading in the illegal coin at Taranga village square under Riamal police limits, Sunday.

The accused were identified as Saroj Badi and Tankadhar Badi of Goudapada village under Naktideula police limits in Sambalpur district. The breakthrough came after members of the special squad posed as decoy customers and sealed a deal with the accused persons to purchase the coin at a price of Rs 1 crore.

The two were arrested after intelligence inputs warned that some persons were trying to sell the illegal Hanuman coin in Taranga village under Riamal police limits on the fringes of Deogarh and Sambalpur districts.

A special squad led by Pratyush Kumar Mohapatra immediately left for Taranga village and sent a feeler to the accused persons expressing their interest to purchase the coin. Accordingly, Saroj and Tankadhar reached the Taranga village square where the squad members in hiding surrounded them from all side and nabbed them.