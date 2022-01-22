Baripada: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu allegedly thrashed two officials after calling them to the party office.

The two were critically injured in the attack and admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here. One of them has got his hand broken in the attack.

The two officials lodged a complaint with the District Collector in this regard Friday. District Planning Board Deputy Director Ashwini Mallik and Assistant Director Debashis Mohapatra reached the office for a review meeting in Baripada.

It was alleged that during discussion, the minister flew into a rage and attacked Debashis with a chair.

As Ashwini opposed, the minister also attacked him. Debashis has got his left hand fractured in the attack. It was alleged that the minister first reprimanded the officials for violation of protocols.

Meanwhile, Tudu has denied attacking the officials. Earlier, OAS officers in Mayurbhanj district had accused Tudu of making disrespectful remarks about them.

The officers had then even worn black badges and organised silent protests.

PNN