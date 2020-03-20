Bhandaripokhari: Amid the state government’s proactive preventive measures to deal with coronavirus fallout, two youths returned from abroad in Bhandaripokhari area of Bhadrak Tuesday.

Reports said, he came from Myanmar and landed at Kolkota airport March 11. At the airport, he tested negative for corona.

As locals came to know that he came from Myanmar, his arrival triggered panic in the area. PHEO of local CHC, Anitarani Rout met the youth Monday at his village Bishnupur.

He will be kept on a 28-day observation. He was advised to wear mask and not to mingle with others. Similarly, another youth of Rajendrapur under the same block retuned from Africa Monday. His arrival created panic. They intimated this to local police.

The youth has taken medical advice at the district headquarters hospital.

