Bhubaneswar: The state government will set up two regional offices of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in Bolangir and Koraput soon, said Forest and Environment Minister BK Arukha, Friday.

The minister said that Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Nuapada would come under the jurisdiction of Bolangir SPCB regional office while Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts will be managed by the office at Koraput.

The expenses that would to be incurred for establishment of the two units would be borne by the Board only, the minister said.

Besides, Arukha said, a proposal had been moved to set up SPCB’s regional office at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district which would monitor Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. However, it was rejected and decided that Gajapati district will come under the Rayagada regional office while Kandhamal district will be supervised by the pollution watchdog’s regional office at Berhampur.

The state government has already approved the proposals to set up Board’s regional offices at Paradip, Kalinganagar and Jharsuguda. At present, the offices are located at Rourkela, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Angul, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and Rayagada. With the addition of two new units, the total number of pollution board’s regional offices would be 14.