Balasore: After two employees of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, the district administration sent all the employees of the medical college for home isolation.

Sources said that a female administrator and a male clerk of the medical college tested positive for the virus. Though there is no official notification regarding how the duo contracted the virus, they had visited and the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital on several occasions for official work.

Earlier some patients and medical staff of the DHH tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Rath Yatra 2020: SJTA to start dismantling of three chariots today

The district administration has started sanitisation drive at the medical college campus as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus. Contact tracing of the two has been initiated by the concern authority.

The two patients have been sent to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

It may be mentioned here that with 29 new positive case reported Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 914. On the other hand, 242 patients are undergoing treatment in the COVID-19 hospitals while 666 patients have recovered from the disease.

With one patient succumbing to COVID-19 Wednesday, the district’s death toll now stands at three. Three other COVID-19 patients died in the district due to other illnesses.

PNN