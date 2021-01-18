Sundargarh: Two security personnel posted at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) have fallen ill after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots. Dubraj Rana and Manas Karali complained of uneasiness a day after receiving the injections. They have been admitted to the hospital and are being kept under observation.

According to Dubraj, he had received the shot January 16 when vaccination was launched across India. “After receiving the Covaxin shot, I attended to my duties before going home. When I was doing my duty Sunday, I suddenly felt feverish. I also felt numbness in my left hand and it seemed that the hand was getting paralysed.” Manas also narrated the same reactions.

Incidentally, the Covaxin jab has been developed by Bharat Biotech.

When contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra said the vaccine is not known for any side effects. “Running a temperature is a common thing associated with any kind of vaccination. The hospitalised security guards are doing well. Without any fear and hesitation, all should take shots,” said Dr Mishra.