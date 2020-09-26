Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla in Sambalpur district has been closed for four days starting Saturday. This decision has been taken as two professors of the educational institution have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the teachers is from the Electrical Engineering Department while the other is from Civil Engineering.

The vice-chancellor of VSSUT informed that the campus will be sanitised during the closure period. Other teachers have been asked to conduct classes online.

It should be stated here that the VSSUT was earlier shut down for seven days in August 1. Then a lady teacher had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sambalpur district’s COVID-19 situation is still grim with the tally crossing the 5,000-mark. The district reported 81 new cases Saturday. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district stands at 5,516. Among them, 4,337 patients have recovered while 1,157 are undergoing treatment. So far 22 patients have succumbed to the pandemic disease.

PNN