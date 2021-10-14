Rayagada: Two women were buried under a mound of earth which caved-in while they were digging murrum at Duluniguda under Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district Thursday.

One of the women was killed while another suffered critical injuries after a huge pile of the soil caved in on them. The identities of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, five women had gone to Duluniguda to get murrum to build their houses Thursday morning. It was when they were digging and collecting murrum that a large portion of the soil caved in on them.

While three others escaped unhurt, two of them were trapped.

On being informed, a team from Kalyansinghpur police station reached the spot, recovered the body from under the soil and sent it for post mortem. The injured one was rushed to Kalyansinghpur CHC.

While a pall of gloom descended on the locality after the mishap, the police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.

PNN