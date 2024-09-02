Bhanjanagar: A two-year-old boy was killed while his parents sustained severe injuries after a rain-soaked wall of their house collapsed on them while they were asleep at Baibali Totasahi village under this tehsil of Ganjam district Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Rushi Pradhan, son of Basant Pradhan. Basant and his wife have been admitted to Bhanjanagar Hospital. Bhanjanagar police, revenue and forest personnel rushed to the village and launched a probe into the incident. The incident occurred two months after an elephant herd strayed into the village and partially pulled down the wall of their house. Basant had applied for assistance informing both the Forest and Revenue departments but to no avail. The officials of both departments only conducted a probe and left the village without providing any help to the poor villagers. Basant also failed to repair his house due to his abject poverty. However, as ill fate could have it, the damaged wall which had got soaked in rain, collapsed on the family members when they were asleep Saturday night.

Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the trio before admitting them to Bhanjanagar Hospital. The boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment Sunday morning. His parents are still undergoing treatment. Bhanjanagar MLA Pradyumna Kumar Nayak expressed his grief over the child’s death and directed the hospital authorities to provide proper treatment to the injured parents. He also directed the Forest and Revenue Department officials to take necessary steps in this regard. Sub-Collector Anil Kumar Sethy visited the village and took stock of the situation.