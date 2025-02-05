Patana: A two-year-old girl from Keonjhar district has stunned everyone with her exceptional memory and intelligence, earning a place in the India Book of Records. Shreyanshi Sahu, a two-year and-two-month-old girl from Turumunga village in Patana block of Keonjhar district, has displayed remarkable cognitive abilities by memorising and reciting various topics, including mantras, general knowledge, national symbols of different countries, and family members’ names. Shreyanshi’s talent became evident at a very young age.

By 10 months old, she showed a keen interest in colourful books, eagerly exploring new visuals and information. Recognising her daughter’s curiosity, her mother, Lipsa Sahu, began teaching her different subjects through playful methods. Her father, Tushar Ranjan Sahu, along with grandparents, uncles, and aunts, also contributed to her learning journey. By the age of two, Shreyanshi had mastered 17 action words, the names of 20 fruits, domestic and wild animals, vehicles, professions, colours, shapes, the English alphabet along with words for each letter, more than 17 national symbols, days of the week, and rhymes.

Impressed by her abilities, her family members decided to submit a video showcasing her flawless recitation of over 30 topics to the India Book of Records. After a thorough evaluation, Shreyanshi was recognised as an Achiever of 2024. She received a medal, a certificate, a badge, an identity card, a pen, and a feature in the India Book of Records magazine as part of her award.