Cuttack: The 20 employees of the City Hospital here who came in contact with a COVID-19 pediatrician have tested negative for the virus. This has provided huge relief to the management of the hospital.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Cuttack, Dr Satyabrata Chhotray informed Thursday that swab test reports of the 20 persons were received Wednesday night. All the employees are presently under isolation. After five days, their swab samples will once again be tested. If the reports are negative, they will be allowed to resume their duties.

The child specialist had visited a relative in Kendrapara. He returned here May 18 and showed COVID-19 symptoms. He and his wife’s swab samples were sent for test. When their reports arrived Monday, both tested positive for coronavirus. They are currently under treatment at the Ashwini COVID-19 hospital here.

City Hospital at an average attends to 800 patients daily. During lockdown, the number had come down to approximately 500. As news of the doctor contracting the disease spread, the numbers went down substantially.

The authorities are sanitising the hospital premises twice daily, before opening and after closure. Social distancing norms are being strictly followed in the hospital.

