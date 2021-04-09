New Delhi: At least 20 doctors and six MBBS students Friday tested positive for coronavirus at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here, sources told.

“Of the total 26 healthcare staff, 20 are doctors and six MBBS students of AIIMS, who were found to be Covid-19 positive in the last 10 days.”

Of these 26, only two had taken both the doses of Covid vaccine, sources said.

This comes a day after it was reported that 37 doctors tested positive for coronavirus infection at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 20 doctors testing positive at AIIMS include two faculty members, while the rest are resident doctors. Majority of them have mild Covid symptoms.

The contacts of most of them have been traced and the process is still on for some, the source said. There are more than 3,000 doctors, including resident doctors and faculty members working at AIIMS.

The news of Covid-19 positive from Delhi’s these two big hospitals have come in the backdrop of surging cases in the city for the past few weeks.

On Thursday, the national capital witnessed its highest single-day spike this year after 7,437 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases every day, the Delhi government has ordered closure of all the government and private schools.