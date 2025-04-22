New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday said the terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam is a blot on humanity and the government should take accountability instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgham in south Kashmir Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20, according to officials.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

“These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured.

“India’s National Security is paramount, and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said the news of tourists being killed and injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam is extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

“The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this,” he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also denounced the attack as a highly condemnable and shameful act.

“Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said.

The attack took place around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as ‘mini Switzerland’ because of its lush green meadows.

The terror attack came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance is on a four-day visit to India along with his family. He was in Rajasthan Tuesday.

PTI