Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha rose to 414 Monday evening with 20 more persons testing positive. Earlier in the day the figure stood at 394.

Odisha now has 326 cases of active coronavirus. Eighty five persons infected by the virus have recovered. The death toll in the state remained at three.

Sunday the tally of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha stood at 377. It means there has been a spike of 37 cases Monday in the state.

It should also be stated that 17 people infected by the virus tested negative Monday. It took the total number of recovered persons to 85 in Odisha.

Among the 20 new cases, 17 are from Ganjam district. Two persons are from Sundargarh district while one is from Boudh. With the 17 new cases, Ganjam has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Odisha. The district’s current tally stands at 154.