Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Sunday announced the names of 20 police personnel selected for the Governor’s Medal for 2025, to be conferred Monday on the occasion of Republic Day. According to an official notification from the Home department, the awards were approved in recognition of distinguished service across various ranks of the Odisha Police.

In the Inspector General of Police rank, the awardees are Niti Shekhar, IG of Police, Southern Range, Berhampur, and Satyajit Naik, IG of Police, Central Range, Cuttack.

Under the Superintendent of Police and Additional SP category, Prateek Singh, SP of Puri district, and Anupama Mohapatra, Additional SP, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack, have been selected.

In the DSP and Assistant Commandant category, the medal has been awarded to Sachidananda Rath, DSP, STF, CID-CB, Cuttack, and Prasanna Kumar Rout, Assistant Commandant, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar.

The Inspector and equivalent ranks awardees include Karunakar Rout, Inspector of Police, Baripada; Anusuya Senapati, DSP (Deployed), Vigilance Cuttack Division; and Rakesh Prasad Jena, Inspector (Armed), Special Intelligence Wing, Bhubaneswar.

Under the Sub-Inspector category, the recipients are D Gajapati Dora, SI, Gajapati; Pratap Kalo, SI, Sundargarh; and Sankar Prasad Behera, SI (Armed), OSAP 3rd Battalion, Boudh district.

In the Assistant Sub-Inspector and Havildar category, the awardees are Arun Kumar Samanta, ASI, PTI, Byree; Sadhu Singh Samad, ASI, Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division; and Porturaj Kurumi, Havildar (APR), Malkangiri.

The Constable and Sepoy category awardees include Akshaya Kumar Samanta, Constable, Vigilance Sambalpur Division; Firoj Kumar Rout, Constable, UPD, Cuttack; Manoj Kumar Bisi, Constable, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar; Phula Patel, Constable (OR), Jharsuguda; and Pabitra Kumar Sahoo, Sepoy, OSAP 6th Battalion, Cuttack.

Nat’l service medals for 26

The Central government has released the list of recipients for the Gallantry Medal, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PMS), and Medal for Meritorious Service (MS), to be awarded to police, fire, home guard, and other personnel for their dedicated contributions in their respective fields. A total of 26 personnel from Odisha across various departments will receive the medals.

The Gallantry Medal will be awarded to Atul Krishna Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Purna Chandra Padhan, Assistant Sub-Inspector; Ghanashyam Sahoo, Constable; and Thabir Majhi, Constable.

Likewise, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) will be conferred to Prateek Mohanty, additional director general, and Prafulla Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police.

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) will be conferred to 11 police personnel including Sarthak Sarangi, Inspector General; Shriprasad Tamang, Commandant; Subhanarayan Muduli, Additional Superintendent of Police; Pradeep Kumar Aind, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Pranita Kumari Ray, Deputy Superintendent of Police; and others.

For Fire services, Odisha’s Arjuna Behara, Laxman Majhi, leading fire fighters; Narendra Kumar Ping, assistant station officer; and Alekha Chandra Rout, fire fighter, will be awarded on the occasion.

Besides, Ramesh Chandra Mohanty, home guard platoon commander, and warder Sadashiva Pradhan will be awarded. Chief warder Mandardhar Pradhan, Ronita Badajena, civil defence volunteer, and Prabhat Kumar Sahu, home guard, will be awarded.

