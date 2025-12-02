Koraput: Panic gripped the Lankaput panchayat under the Koraput block and district after 20 students went missing from the Lankaput Primary School hostel Sunday.

Later, all 20 students, from Classes I to V, were found safe by their parents about nine kilometres away near a forested hill close to Putkerenga village.

According to sources, tribal students from neighbouring villages such as Shuku, Hata Suku and Pitei villages reside in the hostel to study at Lankaput school. They went missing and remained untraceable since Sunday.

The school informed their parents over the phone, prompting them to rush to the campus Monday morning.

Parents and villagers launched a search operation and, after several hours, located the children near a hill close to Putkerenga village.

The students were reportedly frightened, though the reason behind their decision to leave the hostel is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed the Koraput block development officer (BDO) to visit the site. BDO Debashish Gouda and Additional District Education Officer (ADEO) Jagannath Bhatra reached the school and started an inquiry.

Officials said the exact cause will be known after the investigation.