Sambalpur: A local court Saturday sentenced a 22-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with a 2022 murder case in Dudhiapada under Burla police limits of Sambalpur district.

Suraj Kisan, a native of Nikitimala village in Kuchinda and a resident of Dudhiapada for work, was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code by Sambalpur Additional District and POCSO Court Judge Abhilash Senapati.

He was also fined Rs 50,000, with an additional year of RI in case of non-payment. The court examined 16 witnesses and 12 pieces of evidence during the trial.

As per Section 428 of the IPC, time already served in custody will be counted as part of the sentence. On July 22, 2022, Vinod Oram of Dudhiapada went missing after borrowing Rs 500 from his mother.

His brother later found him critically injured near a drain.

He died at VIMSAR Hospital at Burla. Based on a police complaint, Kisan was arrested July 24.

The motive of the murder remains unclear. Special Public Prosecutor Santosh Kumar Panda led the prosecution.

PNN