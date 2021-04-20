Bhubaneswar: A state-level special committee headed by Crime Branch ADG Yashwant Jethwa Monday announced the creation of 22 special flying squads to prevent illegal hoarding and black marketing of COVID-19 related drugs and medical equipment across the state. Jethwa revealed this after a discussion with the officials of the state drug controller, DIG Special Task Force, Commissionerate Police at the DGP camp office here.

Addressing the media, Jethwa said the teams comprising local police, officials of the enforcement wing of the drug controller and STF sleuths will conduct surprise raids at entry points of medical drugs and equipment including the stocks at C&F agents, wholesalers, and hospitals. The surveillance teams will carry out surprise checks at the wholesale and retail counters in order to thwart black-marketing attempts by unscrupulous businessmen.

He informed the media that seven teams of flying squad have been constituted for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar where most of the entry points are located. As many as 15 flying squads will keep a strict vigil on illegal hoarding, stocking or sale of COVID-19 drugs in other parts of the state.

PNN